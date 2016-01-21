(In Jan. 20 story, corrects the fiscal years associated with
By Lisa Lambert and Suzanne Barlyn
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK Jan 20 Senate Agriculture
Committee Chairman Pat Roberts has asked for a full explanation
from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission for an
accounting error that led auditor KPMG to withdraw nearly a
decade of financial opinions about the agency's accounts.
The Republican senator "has already begun inquiries at the
CFTC for a full accounting" of the problem, a spokesperson for
the committee, which provides Congressional oversight of the
U.S. derivatives regulator, told Reuters on Wednesday.
The request comes after Reuters exclusively reported on
Tuesday that KPMG had taken the drastic action after
learning of the significant material error, and that the auditor
estimated the CFTC had understated liabilities by $194 million
in the year to Sept. 30, 2015, and $212 million the previous
year.
The error, concerning how the regulator accounted for lease
payments for its offices from fiscal years ending in 2005
through 2014, was caused by the CFTC's "weaknesses in internal
control," including lack of measures to detect or correct
material problems in its financial statements, KPMG said in
documents reviewed by Reuters.
CFTC spokesman Steven Adamske, who said the agency is
waiting for the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to rule
on how the leases should be reported, declined to comment on
Roberts' intervention. On Tuesday, he said the agency sees the
error as a technical accounting issue that does not affect
current lease payments or its obligation to creditors.
The issue is adding to tensions between the CFTC, which was
given broad powers to regulate the derivatives market in the
aftermath of the financial crisis, and Republican lawmakers who
have criticized it for creating unnecessary regulatory burdens.
The problem is coming to light during an election year in
which Wall Street oversight is a hot topic for candidates in
both political parties.
It could cast a spotlight on the time that Gary Gensler was
chairman of the CFTC between May 2009 and January 2014. Gensler,
a former Goldman Sachs executive, is currently chief
financial officer for Hillary Clinton's campaign to be the
Democratic presidential candidate in November's election.
Gensler declined to comment when asked by Reuters whether he
was aware of an accounting issue during his tenure. Current
chairman Tim Massad took the reins in June 2014.
CALLED IN GAO
Other influential Republicans said the error showed the need
for better management at the regulator. "The CFTC needs to get
its books in order, whether that requires more inspector general
recommendations or legislative changes from Congress," said Sen.
Chuck Grassley of Iowa. The CFTC's Office of Inspector General
conducts monitoring and investigations of its activities.
Republicans have repeatedly expressed unhappiness over the
CFTC's spending and refused to grant the full budgets for the
agency requested by President Barack Obama, a Democrat, in
recent years.
One of the biggest skeptics of the agency's spending,
Republican Senator John Boozman of Arkansas, had asked the GAO,
a non-partisan federal watchdog, to look into various issues
involving CFTC leases in February 2015.
When the CFTC reviewed information for the GAO, it found a
potential problem with its practice of recording only a portion
of payments on multi-year leases each year and brought the issue
to KPMG's attention in October, according to the documents.
"This is a great example of the importance of congressional
oversight. Congressman Aderholt and I saw the CFTC's actions and
requested the investigation that led to the realization of this
error," Boozman said in an emailed statement to Reuters,
referring to Representative Robert Aderholt, with whom he made
the request.
Mark Carney, who retired in 2014 after ten years as the
agency's chief financial officer, could not be immediately
reached for comment. The current CFO Mary Jean Buhle, declined
to comment.
"LITTLE JUSTIFICATION"
The Jan. 15 KPMG report to the CFTC alleges that the CFTC
violated Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, the
accounting rules used in the United States. The agency may also
have violated a federal law that prohibits agencies from
spending federal funds beyond the amount available, it said.
Accounting experts said the error did run afoul of basic
accounting principles.
The understatements, the equivalent to more than 75 percent
of the CFTC's $250 million annual budget, could have been
avoided by the CFTC recording its full lease obligations from
the start of the lease, instead of accounting for it in a series
of year-long leases, they said.
They also questioned why KPMG did not flag the problem until
now, given that it has reviewed the CFTC's financial statements
as far back as 2005. KPMG declined to comment, citing client
confidentiality.
"KPMG and the CFTC should have got this accounting right the
first year," said Lynn Turner, former chief accountant at the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. He is now a forensic
accounting consultant for LitiNomics.
Calling it "a major accounting gaffe," Robert Willens, an
independent accounting and taxation consultant, said: "There is
very little justification, if any, that I can think of."
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert in Washington, Suzanne Barlyn and
Dena Aubin in New York; editing by Soyoung Kim and Martin
