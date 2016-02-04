WASHINGTON Feb 4 Senate Agriculture Committee
Chairman Pat Roberts is turning up the heat on the U.S.
derivatives and commodities regulator over an accounting error
that could mean it has deficient funds.
Roberts, a Kansas Republican, sent a letter dated Feb. 3 to
Timothy Massad, head of the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission, calling for answers on the error, according to the
committee. The letter included a list of 11 questions for the
CFTC to answer and a request for a detailed briefing before Feb.
17.
Pressure has mounted on the agency since last month after
Reuters reported that auditing firm KPMG took the
extremely rare action of withdrawing nearly a decade of
financial opinions about the agency's accounts when it learned
of a significant material error related to leases. The auditor
estimated the CFTC had understated liabilities by $194 million
in the year to Sept. 30, 2015, and by $212 million the previous
year.
Lawmakers are concerned that the CFTC has violated a federal
law prohibiting government agencies from obligating or spending
federal funds in excess of the amount available. The nonpartisan
federal watchdog, the Government Accountability Office, is
investigating whether the leasing errors put the CFTC afoul of
the anti-deficiency law.
"What I find particularly troubling is in 2011 the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission faced a similar dilemma
concerning its leasing practices and how it accounted for its
leases," Roberts wrote, referring to the top U.S. securities
regulator.
"Considering the similarity between the agencies, the
similarity of the issues, the public Congressional inquiries and
the gravity of errant accounting, I am bewildered as to how CFTC
finds itself in this current state of affairs."
The questions Roberts posed revolve around how much guidance
KPMG and the White House's Office of Management and Budget
provided the CFTC. He also asked about the accounting practices
the commission uses and how closely it monitors its books.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Dan
Grebler)