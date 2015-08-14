(Adds quote from statement, background)
WASHINGTON Aug 14 The U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission's Mark Wetjen announced his resignation on
Friday, saying he plans to leave the financial regulatory agency
on Aug. 28.
Wetjen, who played a key role in implementing the 2010
Dodd-Frank law and is one of four commissioners overseeing the
watchdog agency, "has no announced plans" after leaving the
commission, the CFTC statement said.
Wetjen, a Democrat, led the CFTC for several months during
his tenure, which began in 2011.
"Today, I informed President Obama of my intention to resign
as a CFTC Commissioner later this month. It has been an honor to
serve as both commissioner and acting chairman of the CFTC," he
said in the statement.
CFTC Chairman and fellow Democrat Tim Massad, in a
statement, noted Wetjen's efforts to regulate the financial
markets.
"When Mark arrived, the commission was just beginning the
task of implementing the congressional mandate to regulate the
swaps market," Massad said. "Today, thanks to Mark's help, the
commission has a framework in place to make the swaps market
more open, transparent and competitive."
