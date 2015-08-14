(Adds details on commission vacancies, political makeup)

WASHINGTON Aug 14 Mark Wetjen, a Democrat on the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, on Friday said he would step down from the financial regulatory watchdog later this month, opening up a second vacancy for President Barack Obama to fill.

Wetjen, one of the four current CFTC commissioners, played a key role in implementing the 2010 Dodd-Frank law overhauling financial regulation. He said he would depart on Aug. 28 and did not announce his next steps.

"Today, I informed President Obama of my intention to resign as a CFTC commissioner later this month," he said in a statement. "It has been an honor to serve as both commissioner and acting chairman of the CFTC."

Wetjen's tenure at the agency, which regulates swaps and futures markets, began in 2011 and included a months-long stint at the helm. His departure will leave just three out of the five commissioners to carry out the agency's work.

Wetjen has helped push through controversial regulations aimed at protecting consumers under the Dodd-Frank law, which allowed the CFTC to take a tougher stance on a number of issues, including regulating derivatives and high-frequency trading.

Derivative markets were at the epicenter of the 2007-2009 financial crisis, and reforming them is a core goal of Dodd-Frank, although the law has drawn criticism from parts of Wall Street. Wetjen has complained that a limited budget has hampered the CFTC's ability to carry out some of its work.

In a statement, CFTC Chairman and fellow Democrat Tim Massad noted Wetjen's efforts to regulate the financial markets.

"When Mark arrived, the commission was just beginning the task of implementing the congressional mandate to regulate the swaps market," Massad said. "Today, thanks to Mark's help, the commission has a framework in place to make the swaps market more open, transparent and competitive."

Aside from the chairman, only Democrat Sharon Bowen and Republican Christopher Giancarlo remain as commissioners. Republican Scott O'Malia left last year.

By law, no more than three CFTC commissioners can be from the same political party, so the vacancies will have to be filled by one Democrat and one Republican.

The White House had no immediate comment on Wetjen's resignation or his possible replacement, and has yet to publicly name anyone to fill last year's vacancy. The full Senate would have to confirm any nominees that Obama puts forward before they could be sworn in. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn; Editing by Bill Trott and Lisa Von Ahn)