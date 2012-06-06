* White House requested $100 mln increase
* New attempt for funding vowed in mid-June
WASHINGTON, June 6 The U.S. futures regulator
would get a 12 percent budget cut in the coming fiscal year in a
bill approved by a House Appropriations subcommittee on
Wednesday, with its chairman saying the agency was doing a
lackluster job.
The panel approved $180.4 million budget for the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission, a cut of $25 million, as part of a
funding bill for the Agriculture Department and related agencies
for fiscal 2013 opening on Oct 1.
On an 8-5 party-line vote, the subcommittee defeated a
proposal by Connecticut Democrat Rosa DeLauro to give the agency
$308 million, the Obama administration request. DeLauro said she
would try again when the full Appropriations Committee debates
the bill in mid-June.
"They were asleep on the job," said subcommittee chairman
Jack Kingston, Georgia Republican, in faulting CFTC performance
during the collapse of trading house MF Global. Kingston said
CFTC was tardy in implementing the Dodd-Frank financial reform
law and slow in developing electronic monitoring of markets.
DeLauro and other Democrats said budget cutting would hobble
CFTC as its workload grew with the Dodd-Frank legislation, which
brought federal oversight to the vast and unregulated
over-the-counter derivatives market.