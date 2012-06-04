By Emily Flitter
| NEW YORK, June 4
NEW YORK, June 4 As regulators investigate
JPMorgan Chase & Co's more than $2 billion trading loss, one
former official said it was worth thinking about whether hedge
funds trading with the bank in an illiquid derivatives market
could fall under scrutiny.
A source close to the matter said on Friday the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission had subpoenaed JPMorgan for
information relating to the multibillion-dollar loss on a series
of trades on indexes of credit-default swaps.
"It would be ironic, I suppose, if there was something
untoward in the pricing of these instruments and JPMorgan
actually was a victim," said Mark Young, a former assistant
general counsel for the CFTC.
The issuance of subpoenas is a routine step in the CFTC's
investigative process.
"Normally, what happens is the CFTC will request documents
and take testimony through depositions," said Young, who is now
a partner at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom in Washington.
"There may be a second or third request of documents and a
second or third round of depositions."
A CFTC spokesman declined to comment. A bank spokesman
declined to comment.
The CFTC has not revealed details about the questions it
hopes to answer in the investigation. In testimony to the Senate
Banking Committee on May 22, CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler said the
agency's investigation of JPMorgan fell under its antifraud and
antimanipulation authority.
JPMorgan lost more than $2 billion in a series of trades the
bank has claimed were designed as a hedge. While part of the
strategy involved bets on the individual bonds issued by
European banks against which JPMorgan also sold insurance to
other investors, another portion involved buying and selling
large stakes in indexes tracking CDS prices.
Other former CFTC officials also offered ideas for where the
regulator's focus could lie.
"There was an argument about what the price of the
derivatives were within the bank," said Michael Greenberger, a
former director of the CFTC's division of trading and markets.
"Usually, having a large position alone is not sufficient to
count as market manipulation," said Daniel Waldman, a partner at
Arnold & Porter and former CFTC general counsel. "But having a
large position can have an impact on the market place."
Pressure is mounting for bank regulators to tighten
oversight of big banks any way they can; a letter sent on Friday
to Thomas Curry, comptroller of the currency, from Sen. Sherrod
Brown, asked for details on how OCC examiners missed JPMorgan's
trading activity in their regular monitoring of the bank.