By Chris Prentice

NEW ORLEANS May 9 The Commodities Futures Trading Commision (CFTC) is prepared to adjust a new rule stemming from the Dodd-Frank financial reform law, an agency commissioner said on Thursday, the most concrete sign yet the U.S. regulator might bow to industry criticism.

It is unclear what changes, if any, the CFTC might make to the proposed rule, which would require futures brokers to keep excess funds that exceed total customer deficits on hand at all times.

But the fact that the regulator will consider tweaks is likely to soothe worries among commodity futures brokers, who say the rule would put them out of business and cost the industry tens of billions of dollars.

Given the staunch opposition, the agency is reconsidering the proposal, said CFTC Commissioner Mark Wetjen at an annual meeting of the American Cotton Shippers Association (ACSA) in New Orleans.

"The staff responsible for this rule, they're prepared to go in a different direction. We're looking at a way where we continue to look at customer protection, but in a way that's less costly. We want to avoid driving people out of the market," Wetjen said.

After the misuse of customer funds at failed brokerages MF Global and Peregrine Financial, regulators say the rule will help protect customer money by preventing the use of extra funds from one customer to cover the temporary shortfalls of another.

In futures trading, customers put up capital, or margins, against their positions, which they are required to pay if the market moves against them.

The new law would require futures clearing merchants to hold an extra cushion of funds for customers accounts to cover any possible margin changes "at all times."

While meant to protect traders from other customers' losses, the change would effectively strain smaller customers or brokerages that do not have access to the capital to meet the excess margin requirements, critics have said.

"Either the FCM will have to front the money, or the fear is that this cost will be passed down to the ultimate customers and smaller customers will be hurt," said Scott Parsons of consulting and lobbying firm Delta Strategy Group during the ACSA meeting on Wednesday.

"The mid-tier (futures clearing merchants) are telling us that if this is adopted, they are out of business."

INTL FCStone Inc joined the chorus of critics on Thursday, warning the new rules would inflict long-term damage on brokers and their customers, which are commercial hedgers such as grain elevators and scrap merchants.

"There are consequences (to greater regulation) ... And that may impact the people they're trying to protect," said INTL FCStone Chief Executive Officer Sean O'Connor in a conference call to discuss the company's quarterly results on Thursday.

"It will be interesting to see how they (the CFTC) square that circle."

In February, the chief executive of independent futures broker RJ O'Brien said the move will be "very, very costly" to customers trying to meet daily margin requirements and the law would essentially be impossible to meet on a real-time basis.

Wetjen said the exact timeline for a revised proposal is unclear, but it would likely be two to three months at the earliest, given the scale of the reform the CFTC is implementing. (Editing by Marguerita Choy and Andre Grenon)