By Madeleine Thomas
| SAN FRANCISCO, July 18
SAN FRANCISCO, July 18 City leaders in San
Francisco are looking to modify limits on chain stores and
eateries put in place by a 2006 vote of residents, as officials
express concern some small businesses the measure was meant to
protect are being unduly squeezed.
The proposed change could help smaller businesses, such as
San Francisco Bay area-based Blue Bottle and Philz Coffee,
expand on a small scale without being categorized under local
rules as equivalent to a company such as Starbucks with its over
23,000 stores, city officials said.
San Francisco's chain store regulation is one of a number of
measures designed to prevent runaway growth in the
overwhelmingly liberal city of nearly 840,000 residents. Chain
stores have been unpopular with many of the city's residents in
recent years.
Under Proposition G, which was approved by voters in 2006,
businesses with more than 11 U.S. locations that are looking to
open at a site in San Francisco must submit to a time-intensive
permitting process, including a public comment period, to
determine how valuable the business would be to a neighborhood.
On Thursday, the city's Planning Commission voted five to
two to approve a proposal that would modify the definition of a
chain store from 11 locations nationwide to 19 international
locations, officials said.
This would allow small businesses to establish more
locations before being designated as a chain store and subject
to heightened restrictions when they look to open a new outlet
in San Francisco, according to a Planning Department memo.
"We don't want to ignore the benefits chain stores can
provide in terms of jobs, but we recognize they can have a
homogenizing effect on neighborhoods," said Kanishka Burns,
formula retail project manager for the Planning Department.
"San Francisco is known for its unique neighborhoods and we
want to make sure that's retained," she said.
Meanwhile, a competing measure also advanced on Thursday
that would step up limits on chain stores. The proposal from San
Francisco Supervisor Eric Mar was approved by the Planning
Commission on a four to three vote.
Mar's proposal seeks to maintain the current 11-store
threshold but to include international locations in that count.
Both sets of regulations will go before the city's Board of
Supervisors for another vote, most likely in September.
(Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis)