Oct 6 Wealthy Americans contributed less of
their incomes to charity while low and middle-income residents
gave more in the years surrounding the Great Recession,
according to a newly released report by The Chronicle of
Philanthropy.
U.S. residents earning an annual $200,000 or more reduced
the amount of income they gave to charity by 4.6 percent between
2006 and 2012, while those who earned less than $100,000 a year
increased charitable spending by 4.5 percent of their pay over
the same time period, said the report, issued on Sunday.
While wealthy Americans gave a smaller portion of their
income, their combined charitable contributions hit $77.5
billion in 2012, an increase of $4.6 billion compared with six
years prior, the report said.
The Chronicle reviewed information from taxpayers who
itemized their deductions to include charitable gifts, capturing
about $180 billion of gifts to charity in 2012, 80 percent of
the total amount given that year.
It also analyzed contributions by state and city.
Nevada residents increased the percentage of income they
gave to charity by 13 percent, more than any other state, the
report said. Idaho, Georgia, Connecticut and Florida also ranked
high on the list of increased givers.
Utah residents gave the biggest chunk of their paycheck to
charity, with $65.60 of every $1,000 earned in 2012, the report
said. Many residents of Utah, which has a high Mormon
population, practice tithing, the donation of 10 percent of
income to the church.
New Hampshire residents gave the least, with $17.40 of every
$1,000 going to charity.
A survey of the four cities with the highest total incomes -
Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia and Washington - showed
declines in the amounts residents gave to charity, the report
said.
Of the nation's 50 largest cities, Las Vegas residents were
most generous, increasing by nearly 15 percent the portion of
their income given to charities.
Buffalo, New York, residents tightened spending the most,
giving 10 percent less of their pay to charities between 2006
and 2010, the report said.
Overall, the average 3 percent of income Americans give to
charity remained the same as it has for decades, the report
said.
(Editing by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Dan Grebler)