By Sharon Bernstein
| LOS ANGELES, April 6
LOS ANGELES, April 6 A political fight over
charity collection bins is brewing in California, where property
owners complain that the boxes are sometimes dropped onto their
land without permission, becoming magnets for graffiti and
shelter for transients.
Goodwill Industries International, the most established of
such U.S. charities, has pushed for years for regulation of
donation bins, and a California state senator has taken up the
cause with a bill that would make it easier for property owners
to have unauthorized bins towed away.
State and local governments elsewhere in the United States,
including Florida, Massachusetts, Michigan, Arizona and North
Carolina, have also stepped in to try to regulate the bins.
Americans plop tens of millions of dollars worth of used
clothing into the bins each year, creating big revenue streams
for charities and for-profit companies alike. The regulatory
battle over the bins, now in its fifth year in California,
exposes the high stakes in the competitive world of charity
fund-raising.
Goodwill executives worry that messy, untended bins,
sometimes owned by companies that are not affiliated with
charities at all, give legitimate clothing collectors a bad
name. They complain that the big plastic boxes are often blue in
color, evoking Goodwill's azure logo.
But opponents of regulation, which include smaller
non-profits DARE America and Planet Aid as well as for-profits,
say the big reseller is just trying to squash the competition.
This week, frustration on both sides boiled over as media
coverage intensified. Accused by opponents of bowing to
Goodwill's expensive lobbyists, State Senator Cathleen Galgiani,
a Democrat, pulled her bill from consideration moments before it
was to be heard in committee on Wednesday. She plans to bring it
up again in a few weeks after more preparation.
"There's big money involved," said Ken Berger, president of
the watchdog group Charity Navigator. "The players can get very
passionate about these large sums of money."
BIG MONEY
Goodwill brought in $53 million in revenue in 2011,
according to financial reports, and paid its president $725,000
in salary and benefits. Planet Aid posted revenue of $37 million
that year, while DARE America had $3.7 million.
Some charities lend their names to for-profits in return for
a small percentage of the money raised - a practice that has
been criticized.
But John Lindsay, a vice president of DARE America, said his
organization would not be able to survive without the agreements
it has with for-profits in California, Texas and Maryland.
West Chicago-based USAgain operates 10,000 for-profit
collection bins in 17 states, many of them bearing the names of
charities.
"We think that being profitable is a great way to make sure
an activity is sustainable and can thrive in the long term," the
company, which does not disclose revenues, says on its website.
The lure of money has brought in questionable players as
well.
At least 10 property owners around Stockton, California,
have complained to Goodwill that rogue operators have dropped
bins on their land in the middle of the night, said David
Miller, president of Goodwill in the state's San Joaquin Valley.
The idea, he said, is to trick consumers into thinking that
the bin is owned by a legitimate non-profit.
"'There is a blue box on our property, and we were wondering
if it was yours,'" a caller to Goodwill told Miller. It took
months to reach the owner and get the bin towed away, he said.
California State Sen. Galgiani's measure would grant
immunity from lawsuits to property owners who have unauthorized
bins towed away. A similar effort was vetoed last year by
Democratic Governor Jerry Brown.
Democratic State Senator Lois Wolk, who chairs the
Governance and Finance committee, which was scheduled to hear
Galgiani's bill on Wednesday, was concerned that she had not
shown that local governments had trouble regulating the bins,
said Craig Reynolds, Wolk's chief of staff.
Galgiani plans to go into the next round of hearings better
armed, bringing property owners who have had trouble getting rid
of the bins, and city officials who have tried to regulate them.
Galgiani spokesman Thomas Lawson said opponents of
regulation are mischaracterizing the battle as one for dominance
by Goodwill.
"It's always a sexier story to say if this bill passes, more
people are going to be on drugs," he said. "But we're just
trying to give property owners the ability to remove a box if
they choose to."
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Richard Chang)