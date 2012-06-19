* US giving to charities rose 4 percent in 2011
* Gifts still lag 2007's pre-recession record
* Individuals accounts for three-quarters of donations
* Corporate giving flat at $14.5 billion last year
By Michelle Nichols
NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. donations to charity rose
to $298.42 billion last year, but were still $11 billion below a
2007 record as nonprofits battle through the sector's
second-slowest recovery from recession in 40 years, a study
released on Tuesday said.
Giving by Americans increased 4 percent in 2011 compared
with 2010, with individual donations accounting for nearly
three-quarters, according to the 57th annual report by the
Giving USA Foundation and the Center on Philanthropy at Indiana
University.
Corporate donations remained flat at $14.5 billion last
year, foundations made almost $42 billion in grants - an
increase of 1.8 percent - while gifts from estates jumped more
than 12 percent to $24.4 billion.
The study estimated 117 million U.S. households, 12 million
corporations, 99,000 estates and 76,000 foundations gave to
charities during the year. Their money went to around 1.1
million registered charities and some 222,000 American religious
groups.
"America's charities have been traveling down a very rocky
road in recent years," said James Yunker, chairman of the Giving
USA Foundation, a philanthropic research group.
"While a cautious celebration might seem to be in order
because 2011 saw the second year of growth in individual giving,
heed must also be paid to the fact that ... the American economy
remains volatile on many fronts, and that could have an impact
on giving going forward," Yunker said.
Revised estimates showed that charitable giving by Americans
hit a record $309.7 billion in 2007, then dropped to $290.9
billion in 2008 and $278.6 billion in 2009 during the recession.
"The average rate of growth in charitable giving in 2010 and
2011 is the second slowest of any two-year period following all
recessions since 1971," said Patrick Rooney, executive director
of the Center on Philanthropy at Indiana University.
"The exception was the two-year period following the
recession of 2001, which followed on the heels of the most
significant attack on American soil since 1941," Rooney said.
INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS A WINNER
The report found that individual giving accounted for 1.9
percent of disposable income last year, the same as in 2010 and
2009, still below a high of 2.4 percent seen in 2005.
Religious groups received the most donations - about one-
third of the total - but dropped 1.7 percent in 2011 to $95.8
billion. The only other sector to record a drop in donations was
giving to foundations, which fell 6.1 percent to $25.8 billion.
"Giving to religion, along with membership in certain
mainline Protestant denominations, is declining," said Thomas
Mesaros, chairman of the Giving Institute, which formed the
foundation. "It might be too soon to call the drops in this
particular category a trend, but I think they bear watching."
Donations to other sectors, including education, human
services, health, arts and culture, and environmental or animal
organizations all increased, the report said.
International affairs recorded a 7.6 percent increase in
donations to more than $22 billion.
"International giving has increased rapidly in the past
decade, making it the fastest-growing subsector," said Una
Osili, director of research for the Center on Philanthropy.
"The number of charities working in international affairs
has expanded enormously," Osili said. "Additionally, as more
people become aware of international needs through expanding
technology, more U.S. donors are choosing to support causes
beyond their local and national communities."
Revised estimates in the report showed that total charitable
giving had increased every year in the past four decades, except
for three - 1987, 2008 and 2009.
The full report can be seen at: www.GivingUSAReports.org