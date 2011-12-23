By Jilian Mincer
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 23 Like most families, Susan
Colpitts has many holiday traditions, but she particularly
values one that she started several years ago. At Christmas she
gives each of her children a blank check for $25. Her three
daughters - now 23, 21 and 17 - have a week to decide what
charity will receive the money.
It's one of the ways Colpitts, a financial adviser in
Norfolk, Virginia, teaches her children about philanthropy,
something she thinks parents need to encourage on a daily basis
through discussions, donations and volunteering. "So many of
the values we teach our children happen across the dinner
table," she says. "It's not just giving, it's also about
volunteering."
Colpitts has a lot of company, according to philanthropy
experts. Many families use the holidays as a time to have
multi-generational discussions about giving, reports Bruce
Boyd, a principal at Arabella Philanthropic Investments
Advisors, a firm which helps families manage their giving
programs. Some families even schedule volunteer activities,
retreats and guest speakers.
Boyd himself has volunteered with his children. Why? "We
are incredibly fortunate," he says. He wants them to know "they
won the lottery" being born to a lucky family.
My husband and I have used many of the same strategies and
traditions with our own children. We've cooked at soup
kitchens, cleaned playgrounds and read at shelters. It wasn't
easy to schedule with competing soccer games and swim meets,
debate tournaments and birthday parties, but those experiences
were invaluable.
It was time together that enabled us to help others but
also to learn that those in need have much to offer.
But other than the typical charity race or school
fundraiser, we didn't involve our children in our charitable
giving decisions until a few years ago, and that was
accidental. We had, over the years, collected thousands of
coins, and the bank only wanted them if they were wrapped and
counted.
Three extra sets of hands makes counting $441 go a lot
faster. We decided to let the kids decide where to give the
money. They chose well - a homeless shelter where they
volunteered, an international relief organization and a local
hunger group.
This year, we solicited ideas from the children (all of
whom are now grown, at least to the college level) at
Thanksgiving. One came back with two organizations that serve
flood victims in Vermont; the other two were overwhelmed with
too many requests. In the end, we chose a Vermont community
foundation and a charity in Michigan where a friend who
recently died had volunteered.
We have continued and adjusted our family giving rituals
over the years, and I have learned a lot about how to do it
right. Here are some of those lessons.
- Keep it simple. Just because you're ready to be
philanthropic doesn't mean your teenage son wants to stop
playing video games to check out an organization on Charity
Navigator or Guidestar (see www.guidestar.org). You
could start by pre-selecting a few charities, doing the
research work yourself, and then presenting them to the family
for the final decisions.
- Volunteer where you give, and vice versa. It's satisfying
on many levels to be involved in a particular cause. Giving
your time and your money to the same organization strengthens
the connection between that organization and your family. It
will teach you and your children more about running and
participating in a charity, and about the issue that is the
central focus of that organization. You may discover other ways
you can easily help. And you'll all learn a lot.
- Make it age appropriate. A toddler can put a toy in a
collection basket (as long as he knows there's one for him,
too). A young teen can volunteer at a shelter; an older teen
can organize a family fundraiser. A young adult can start
vetting charities.
- Allowances count, too. Many parents teach their children
to split their allowance into thirds: one-third for fun now,
one-third to save for something big, and one-third for charity.
Even if the charitable "third" is only five or ten percent,
that's a start.
- Share what you do. Parents know that kids are sponges.
They learn about your favorite sports teams and recipes,
vacation spots and books because you show them and tell them.
So let them know about the giving that you do. You don't have
to do it in a showy way or feel that you're bragging. Just let
them know that charity is part of the family budget and let
them know what kinds of causes you support.
- Caring isn't seasonal. Learning values takes a lifetime.
One check or one visit to the shelter isn't going to change a
person.
- Attitude isn't everything. Sometimes, your kids may
volunteer grudgingly; they're doing the right thing but cranky
because they're missing a day with friends. Don't get
frustrated. The biggest complainers are often the ones who
later tell their friends how much they enjoyed talking with the
residents at the shelter.
- Giving matters. Your actions and checks make a
difference. U.S. charitable giving reached $290.89 billion in
2010, according to Giving USA Foundation, and about half of all
contributions come from small, individual donations. That's
something the whole family can celebrate.
