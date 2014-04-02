PHOENIX, April 1 Charles Keating Jr, a banker
who played a leading role in the savings and loan scandal of the
1980s that embroiled five U.S. senators, died on Monday at age
90 in Phoenix, local media reported.
The Arizona Republic newspaper and television station KSAZ,
a Fox affiliate in Phoenix, cited multiple sources in reporting
Keating had died. KSAZ said he passed away in Phoenix.
Keating, an Arizona resident, was known for his role as head
of California-based Lincoln Savings and Loan, whose 1989
collapse at the time ranked as the costliest thrift crash in
U.S. history. It cost U.S. taxpayers $3.4 billion, according to
the New York Times.
Keating came to represent everything wrong with the
once-booming savings and loan industry, as the collapse of
Lincoln had a domino effect that sent thrifts into bankruptcy
across the U.S.
A former attorney for Keating could not immediately be
reached for comment on his reported death.
The collapse of Lincoln had links to several U.S. senators,
who came to be known as "The Keating Five" after they were
accused of lobbying federal banking regulators on behalf of
Keating. He was a heavy contributor to their campaigns.
Senators John McCain, a Republican from Arizona; Dennis
DeConcini, a Democrat from Arizona; Donald Riegle, a Democrat
from Michigan; John Glenn, a Democrat from Ohio; and Alan
Cranston, a Democrat from California, were investigated by the
Senate ethics committee in 1990.
All but Cranston, who was censored by the committee and
later chose not to run for re-election, were subsequently
exonerated of any wrongdoing.
In the case of McCain, a former Republican presidential
nominee and the only one of "The Keating Five" who is still in
the Senate, the ethics committee found he used poor judgment.
Keating was convicted by a federal jury in 1993 of
securities fraud and other charges in connection with the
Lincoln Savings and Loan crash. But the judge in that case later
overturned the conviction based on concerns the jury might have
been tainted.
In 1999, he pleaded guilty to fraud charges and was
sentenced to 50 months - the time he had already spent in
federal prison.
Keating came to Arizona from his native Ohio, where he was
known as a crusader against pornography.
(Reporting by David Schwartz in Phoenix; Editing by Alex
Dobuzinskis and Kenneth Maxwell)