WASHINGTON, April 3 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission voted to reverse a requirement imposed
under the Obama administration that Charter Communications Inc
extend broadband service to 1 million households that
currently have service, a source briefed on the matter said.
The decision was a win for a group representing smaller cable
companies that petitioned to overturn the "overbuild"
requirement. As a condition of approval for its acquisition of
two cable companies, Charter in May 2016 agreed to extend
high-speed internet access to two million customers within five
years, with one million served by a broadband competitor. Under
the revised FCC order expected to be made public Monday, Charter
can opt to add all 2 million additional potential subscribers in
places without existing service.
