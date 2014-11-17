HOUSTON Nov 17 Medical personnel had to wait hours to retrieve four dead bodies from a unit of a DuPont and Co plant in LaPorte, Texas after a leak on Saturday made it unsafe to enter, the company said on Monday.

The victims had been trying to contain a leak of methyl mercaptan at the plant, located in a cluster of refineries and chemical plants 26 miles (42 km) from downtown Houston. (Reporting By Terry Wade; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)