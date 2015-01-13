By Camilo Smith
| HOUSTON
HOUSTON Jan 13 A DuPont and Co pesticide
plant where four people died in a gas leak in November had been
cited for emissions violations by a state agency on several
occasions before the accident, the Houston Chronicle reported on
Tuesday.
The newspaper cited public records it obtained as showing
that DuPont reported regular malfunctions with a
multimillion-dollar exhaust and ventilation system inside its La
Porte, Texas, pesticide plant that exposed workers to
potentially dangerous fumes well before the deadly accident.
DuPont spokesman Aaron Woods would not comment on the
Chronicle's story.
"We are cooperating fully with governmental agencies who are
also conducting their own investigations," Woods said in an
emailed statement.
"Investigating incidents such as these takes time and the
issues often are technically complex. The results from these
reviews will guide actions we take going forward," he said.
The newspaper said that despite reports made to the Texas
Commission on Environmental Quality in 2009 and 2010 regarding
the faulty equipment, there was no investigation by the U.S.
Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
The documents used in the report were not immediately
available.
According to written congressional committee testimony by
U.S. Chemical Safety Board Chairman Rafael Moure-Eraso, which
was obtained by the paper, maintenance work at the facility was
done without the use of respirators.
The four workers who died were accidentally asphyxiated by
chemicals, the local coroner's office said in November in a
finding that suggested the victims were not wearing full safety
equipment.
The workers were overcome by methyl mercaptan, a chemical
used to give natural gas its rotten-egg smell and for making
insecticides and plastics.
Families of the victims filed have lawsuits against DuPont.
The plant, located in a cluster of refineries and chemical
plants 25 miles (40 km) from downtown Houston, had a history of
environmental infractions.
But it had no record of safety violations, according to
information available from OSHA and the Chemical Safety Board.
The CSB has said it has investigated accidents at four other
DuPont facilities, including a 2010 phosgene release at a plant
in Belle, West Virginia, that killed one person and an accident
that same year at a facility outside of Buffalo, New York, that
killed a worker.
