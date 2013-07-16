Liz Cheney, the eldest daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, announced on Tuesday she will challenge incumbent and fellow Republican Mike Enzi for Wyoming's U.S. Senate seat in 2014.

"Today, I am launching my candidacy for the United States Senate," Cheney said in a nearly six-minute web video in which she laid out a conservative agenda and sharply criticized President Barack Obama.

"President Obama has launched a war on our Second Amendment rights, he's launched a war on our religious freedom, he's used the IRS to launch a war on our freedom of speech and he's used the EPA to launch a war on Wyoming's ranchers, our farmers and our energy industry," she said.

Cheney, 46, is an attorney who served in the U.S. Department of State during the George W. Bush administration and appears on television as an analyst and political commentator for Fox News.

Enzi was elected to the Senate in 1996 and has been re-elected twice by a comfortable margin. Cheney's announcement comes as Republicans seek to regain the majority in the Senate in the 2014 elections.

But former White House press secretary Ari Fleisher suggested that an internecine fight could be bad for the party

"Liz Cheney will make an excellent Sen. one day," Fleischer tweeted shortly after the announcement. "But divisive, internal GOP fights aren't helpful. No need to create this one."

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Gunna Dickson)