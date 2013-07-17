July 17 Fox News has parted ways with Liz
Cheney, the eldest daughter of former Vice President Dick
Cheney, after her announcement that she will challenge
incumbent U.S. senator and fellow Republican Mike Enzi in
Wyoming, a spokeswoman for the network said on Wednesday.
Cheney, 46, launched herself into the race on Tuesday with a
nearly six-minute Web video in which she laid out a conservative
agenda, saying the federal government was too large and wasted
taxpayer dollars, and sharply criticized Democratic President
Barack Obama.
Cheney appeared as a political analyst for Fox News, where
she was first hired as a contributor in early 2012, a Fox News
spokeswoman said. She said Cheney's contract was terminated on
Tuesday after the Senate run was announced, but gave no further
details.
Cheney, who describes herself in a biography on her official
campaign website as a "fourth-generation Wyomingite," is an
attorney who served in the U.S. Department of State during the
administration of President George W. Bush.
Cheney's announcement comes as Republicans, who control the
U.S. House of Representatives, seek to regain a majority in the
Senate in the 2014 elections, and political analysts said a
bitterly contested primary campaign could be worrisome for the
party.
(Reporting by Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and
Andrew Hay)