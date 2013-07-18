(Adds details on Cheney's background)

July 17 Fox News has parted ways with Liz Cheney, the eldest daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, after her announcement that she will challenge incumbent U.S. senator and fellow Republican Mike Enzi in Wyoming, a spokeswoman for the network said.

Cheney, 46, launched herself into the race on Tuesday with a nearly six-minute Web video in which she laid out a conservative agenda, saying the federal government was too large and wasted taxpayer dollars, and sharply criticized Democratic President Barack Obama.

Cheney has appeared as a political analyst for Fox News, where she was first hired as a contributor in early 2012, a Fox News spokeswoman said on Wednesday. She said Cheney's contract was terminated on Tuesday after the Senate run was announced, but gave no further details.

Cheney, who describes herself in a biography on her official campaign website as a "fourth-generation Wyomingite," is an attorney who served in the U.S. Department of State during the administration of President George W. Bush. Her father served six terms in the U.S. House of Representatives from Wyoming.

Cheney's announcement comes as Republicans, who control the U.S. House of Representatives, seek to regain a majority in the Senate in the 2014 elections. (Reporting by Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Barbara Goldberg, Andrew Hay and Eric Beech)