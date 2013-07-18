(Adds details on Cheney's background)
July 17 Fox News has parted ways with Liz
Cheney, the eldest daughter of former Vice President Dick
Cheney, after her announcement that she will challenge
incumbent U.S. senator and fellow Republican Mike Enzi in
Wyoming, a spokeswoman for the network said.
Cheney, 46, launched herself into the race on Tuesday with a
nearly six-minute Web video in which she laid out a conservative
agenda, saying the federal government was too large and wasted
taxpayer dollars, and sharply criticized Democratic President
Barack Obama.
Cheney has appeared as a political analyst for Fox News,
where she was first hired as a contributor in early 2012, a Fox
News spokeswoman said on Wednesday. She said Cheney's contract
was terminated on Tuesday after the Senate run was announced,
but gave no further details.
Cheney, who describes herself in a biography on her official
campaign website as a "fourth-generation Wyomingite," is an
attorney who served in the U.S. Department of State during the
administration of President George W. Bush. Her father served
six terms in the U.S. House of Representatives from Wyoming.
Cheney's announcement comes as Republicans, who control the
U.S. House of Representatives, seek to regain a majority in the
Senate in the 2014 elections.
(Reporting by Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Barbara Goldberg,
Andrew Hay and Eric Beech)