WASHINGTON, March 26 Former U.S. Vice President
Dick Cheney is doing well after undergoing heart transplant
surgery over the weekend, a spokeswoman for his family said on
Monday.
The 71-year-old, who wielded considerable power as vice
president during George W. Bush's presidency from 2001 to 2009,
was still in the intensive care unit at Inova Fairfax Hospital
in Falls Church, Virginia. His wife and daughters were with him.
"He is awake, and talking and even was able to stand up
yesterday," said spokeswoman Kara Ahern. "His doctors are very
pleased with the recovery so far."
Cheney, who has suffered five heart attacks, the first at
age 37, had been on the cardiac transplant list for more than 20
months before he received a heart from an anonymous donor, the
family has said.
Doctors said he was older than the average person to get a
heart transplant but was still a good candidate for the surgery
because of advances in care.
Survival rates for heart transplants have improved in recent
years, with about 88 percent of patients surviving the first
year after surgery, and 75 percent staying alive for five years,
according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.
Cheney's transplant followed a series of procedures in
recent years to extend the use of his heart, including bypass
surgery, two angioplasties (procedures to open blocked or
narrowed heart arteries), and an implanted heart pump.
