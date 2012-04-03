(Adds codes)
WASHINGTON, April 3 Former Vice President Dick
Cheney, who underwent a heart transplant 10 days earlier, was
released from the hospital on Tuesday, a spokeswoman said.
"As he leaves the hospital, the former vice president and
his family want to again express their deep gratitude to the
donor and the donor's family for this remarkable gift," his
spokeswoman said in a statement.
Cheney, 71, who has a history of heart problems having
suffered the first of five heart attacks at age 37, was released
from Inova Fairfax Hospital Heart and Vascular Institute.
He received the heart from an anonymous donor after being on
the waiting list for more then 20 months.
After leaving office following eight years as vice president
under former President George W. Bush, Cheney remained a vocal
defender of the administration's policies in fighting terrorism.
(Reporting By Tabassum Zakaria; Editing by Bill Trott and
Christopher Wilson)