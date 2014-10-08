BRIEF-First Busey reports Q1 earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 non-gaap operating earnings per share $0.41 excluding items
WASHINGTON Oct 8 Cheniere's Corpus Christi, Texas liquefied natural gas export project will not significantly affect the environment, the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission said in a report on Wednesday.
With a favorable environmental review, the project will likely receive a construction license from FERC near the end of the year. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
WASHINGTON, April 25 Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai on Tuesday said the top U.S. telecommunications regulator will launch a "comprehensive review" of regulations that restrict consolidation among media companies, potentially opening the door to a new wave of deals among broadcasters and newspapers.