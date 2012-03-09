* Cheniere says needs green light by March 15
* Could face price increases, project delay
WASHINGTON, March 9 Cheniere Energy
has urged federal regulators to approve construction of
its proposed liquefied natural gas export terminal by next week
to prevent any project delays.
Cheniere said it needs authorization from the Federal Energy
Regulatory Commission for the planned Sabine Pass terminal in
Louisiana no later than Thursday, March 15, or the project could
face "significant price increases."
Such a rise in expenses "may result in delays in the
construction of the liquefaction project," the Houston-based
company said in a letter to commission chairman Jon Wellinghoff.
Last year, Cheniere's Sabine Pass terminal was the first
project in more than 40 years to get permission from the U.S.
Energy Department to export natural gas to major importing
countries.
At the time, Cheniere chief executive Charif Souki said the
FERC approval, which was needed to begin construction, was
procedural and the company did not expect any problems with it.
While it was once thought that the United States would need
to import LNG to meet is energy demands, advances in drilling
techniques have led to a glut of shale gas output in recent
years.
In addition to Cheniere, companies such as Southern,
BG, Dominion and Sempra are also seeking
government approval to export natural gas.