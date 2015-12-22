NEW YORK, Dec 22 (IFR) - Citigroup has reiterated its underweight recommendation on Chesapeake Energy, even after the oil and gas company pushed out some debt maturity through its current debt exchange offer.

The US bank said that the exchange would provide little short-term relief to the beleaguered oil name, which potentially still faces US$3bn-plus in debt maturities through 2018.

"We view the business as unsustainable in today's low commodity price environment," Citigroup said.

Chesapeake is offering unsecured note holders the chance to swap into a new US$3bn 8% second-lien note due in 2022, with a final deadline of December 31 on the tender.

The company said on Monday that creditors had tendered about US$3.8bn of some US$9.31bn in outstanding principal amount by the early bird date of December 18.

While that is the equivalent of around US$2.35bn in new 2022s, the vast majority of tenders came from holders of longer dated paper, the bank said.

"CHK still has a fairly sizable maturity wall over the next 2-3 years," it said.

Chesapeake said on Monday that it had so far received tenders on US$769m in unsecured debt due through 2019. The exchange has nudged the company's interest payment down to around US$537m from US$562m.

But the oil giant still has US$2.4bn of debt due in 2017 and US$3.3bn through 2018 if puts on convertible bonds are exercised, Citi said. Management is negotiating separately with holders of these instruments.

Chesapeake has $1.2bn of 2.5% convertible notes that have a May 2017 put, and $347m of 2.25% convertible notes with a December 2018 put.

Chesapeake's bonds had a mixed performance after the early results of the tender were announced.

Its 7.25% Dec 2018s were trading at 37 on Monday, up from 34 on Friday, but its 6.875% Nov 2020s softened to about 24.4 from 26.8. (Reporting by Hillary Flynn; Editing by Marc Carnegie and Paul Kilby)