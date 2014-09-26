(Adds details, Harris Corp declining to comment)

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 The fire set by an employee of Harris Corp at a Chicago-area air traffic control center on Friday may have caused significant damage, but the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) hopes to restore air traffic to relatively normal levels over the next few days, U.S. government officials said.

It could take days before the agency assesses the full extent of the damage caused by the fire and restores the full function of the center, said one of the officials familiar with the matter.

The incident resulted in the cancellation of nearly 1,700 flights at the city's two major airports on Friday, snarling air traffic across the United States.

The official said flights had resumed in the area and air traffic was being handled by other control centers in the region, including Minneapolis, Indianapolis and Cleveland.

But traffic was not back to normal yet, and it could take several more days to return to normal levels, according to one of the officials.

A second official familiar with the matter said the damage to the telecommunications center where the fire occurred could be significant, although the damaged equipment potentially could be swapped out.

The name of the contractor has not been released, but one of the officials said he was a long-serving employee of Harris, which provides equipment and technical support for the FAA facility in Chicago and many others around the country.

Harris spokesman Jim Burke declined to comment on the incident, referring all queries to the FAA and FBI.

The contractor had been granted a full government security clearance several years ago, and that clearance was updated fairly recently, according to one of the officials.

The man had "multiple" background checks over the years and had access to sensitive areas of the Chicago center, a government-owned facility, the official added.

U.S. government officials are investigating what could have caused the man to set the fire, which occurred around 5:30 a.m. local time, when few employees were at the site, the official added. (Reporting by Mark Hosenball and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Eric Beech)