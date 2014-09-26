(Adds details, Harris Corp declining to comment)
WASHINGTON, Sept 26 The fire set by an employee
of Harris Corp at a Chicago-area air traffic control
center on Friday may have caused significant damage, but the
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) hopes to restore air
traffic to relatively normal levels over the next few days, U.S.
government officials said.
It could take days before the agency assesses the full
extent of the damage caused by the fire and restores the full
function of the center, said one of the officials familiar with
the matter.
The incident resulted in the cancellation of nearly 1,700
flights at the city's two major airports on Friday, snarling air
traffic across the United States.
The official said flights had resumed in the area and air
traffic was being handled by other control centers in the
region, including Minneapolis, Indianapolis and Cleveland.
But traffic was not back to normal yet, and it could take
several more days to return to normal levels, according to one
of the officials.
A second official familiar with the matter said the damage
to the telecommunications center where the fire occurred could
be significant, although the damaged equipment potentially could
be swapped out.
The name of the contractor has not been released, but one of
the officials said he was a long-serving employee of Harris,
which provides equipment and technical support for the FAA
facility in Chicago and many others around the country.
Harris spokesman Jim Burke declined to comment on the
incident, referring all queries to the FAA and FBI.
The contractor had been granted a full government security
clearance several years ago, and that clearance was updated
fairly recently, according to one of the officials.
The man had "multiple" background checks over the years and
had access to sensitive areas of the Chicago center, a
government-owned facility, the official added.
U.S. government officials are investigating what could have
caused the man to set the fire, which occurred around 5:30 a.m.
local time, when few employees were at the site, the official
added.
