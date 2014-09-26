Sept 26 Flights into and out of Chicago-area airports have begun to resume at a reduced rate following a fire at an air traffic control center near the city on Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

"Flights have begun arriving and departing to and from the Chicago area at a reduced rate," FAA said in a statement.

More than 1,200 flights had been canceled on Friday at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, one of the world's busiest airports, and at the city's second major airport, Midway International Airport. (Reporting by David Bailey; Editing by Susan Heavey)