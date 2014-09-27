By Laila Kearney
| Sept 27
Sept 27 U.S. airports reported hundreds of
residual flight cancellations on Saturday, a day after an
employee apparently set a Chicago-area air traffic control
center on fire and tried to take his own life.
The incident forced the evacuation of the Federal Aviation
Administration control center in Aurora, Illinois, and severely
snarled air traffic on Friday, when an estimated 2,100 flights
were canceled at major airports across the country.
The impact stretched into Saturday with another 748 flight
cancellations nationwide, more than double the number of
cancellations for the entire day before the fire, according to
tracking website FlightAware.
About 28 percent of the cancellations took place at
Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, near where the fire was
started, FlightAware reported.
O'Hare is the largest hub of United Airlines and a
major hub for American Airlines. The airport averaged
about 2,700 flights a day in August with a daily average of
about 220,000 passengers in the month, according data posted on
its website.
Brian Howard, 36, who lives in the nearby suburb of
Naperville, was charged in connection with the fire on Friday in
U.S. District Court in Chicago with one felony count of
destruction of aircraft or aircraft facilities, prosecutors
said.
Howard, who has worked at the control center facility near
Chicago, for eight years, is suspected to have started the fire
in the basement of the facility just at about 5:40 a.m. local
time (1040 GMT), according to an affidavit attached to the
complaint.
Howard had recently been told he was being transferred to
Hawaii, according to the complaint.
Shortly before the fire broke out, a private message was
posted to Howard's Facebook account that said he was "about to
take out" the control center and take his own life, the
affidavit said. A relative forwarded the message to police.
Arriving at the scene of the fire, which was quickly
extinguished but not before causing damage, paramedics followed
a trail of blood and encountered Howard shirtless with cut
wounds on his arms and saw him slicing at his own throat, the
affidavit said.
Howard remains hospitalized and no court date has been set,
prosecutors said. He would face up to 20 years in prison and a
$250,000 fine if convicted.
The FAA was assessing the damage caused by the blaze, which
may be significant, but hoped to restore air traffic to
relatively normal levels over the next few days, they said.
Air traffic was being handled by other control centers in
the region, including Minneapolis, Indianapolis and Cleveland,
according to the latest statement by the FAA.