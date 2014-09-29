By Mary Wisniewski
CHICAGO, Sept 29 A man accused of setting fire
to an air control facility in Chicago on Friday, causing an
outage that continues to disrupt flights, appeared in federal
court on Monday to hear the charges against him and was ordered
held without bond.
Brian Howard, 36, of the Chicago suburb of Naperville,
appeared in the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of
Illinois and was charged with damaging an air navigation
facility, interfering with its operations and endangering the
safety of aircraft in flight.
He did not enter a plea.
Howard, a telecommunications contractor at the control
center for eight years, tried to kill himself with a knife at
the center on Friday when he sabotaged the facility, according
to the criminal complaint against him.
He was released from hospital on Monday morning and appeared
in court with a bandage around his neck.
"He made a tragic mistake in the course of trying to end his
own life," his defense attorney, Ron Safer, told reporters after
the hearing.
The center controls aircraft flying above 5,000 feet over a
large part of the central United States. The sabotage on Friday
affected more than 3,000 flights.
Howard was disgruntled because he had been told he was being
transferred to Hawaii, according to the criminal complaint. He
posted a Facebook message early on Friday saying he was going to
take his life. Friends who saw the message alerted the police.
Cancellations and delays continued on Monday at Chicago
airports, with 300 canceled flights at O'Hare International
Airport, according to Chicago's Department of Aviation.
The U.S. aviation safety agency's top official said on
Monday he has asked for a review of all U.S. air traffic control
contingency plans and security policies following the incident.
Speaking at an industry conference, Federal Aviation
Administration Administrator Michael Huerta said the agency
won't hesitate to make changes in security policies if needed.
Huerta, in his first public comments since the incident,
said 20 of 29 pieces of communications equipment were damaged by
the fire and were still being replaced.
