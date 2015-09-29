CHICAGO, Sept 29 Standard & Poor's on Tuesday
upgraded the credit rating for Chicago's O'Hare International
Airport general airport revenue bonds to A from A-minus ahead of
a nearly $2 billion debt sale next week.
"The upgrade reflects our view of (O'Hare's) large
origin-destination base, high traffic levels, and importance to
the global aviation system as a major connecting hub," said S&P
credit analyst Joseph Pezzimenti in a statement.
The credit rating agency added that the higher rating also
takes into account the airport's massive runway reconfiguration
project. S&P also raised the rating on O'Hare's stand-alone
passenger facility charge revenue bonds by one notch to A.
O'Hare, the world's busiest airport in terms of takeoffs and
landings, is scheduled to sell $1.99 billion of senior lien
general airport revenue bonds next week through lead underwriter
J.P. Morgan Securities. The deal includes about $1.7 billion of
refunding bonds.
Fitch Ratings last week revised the outlook on the airport's
A-minus rating to positive from stable.
