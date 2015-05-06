(Adds details on Rauner and Emanuel)
By Fiona Ortiz and Karen Pierog
CHICAGO May 6 Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner
told the Chicago City Council on Wednesday that the state's
"terrible financial crisis" means there is no money to bail out
the city from its own fiscal mess.
The governor, in an unprecedented address to the Democratic
council, said the city and state need to work together to
address problems that include big unfunded pension liabilities
facing both governments.
Rauner has been touring the state to sell his "turnaround"
agenda that includes cuts to public pensions and controversial
proposals like creating local right-to-work zones where union
membership would be voluntary instead of mandatory.
Ahead of his speech, Chicago aldermen adopted a resolution
against that proposal.
Though Rauner is a Republican and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel
a Democrat, the two have been close friends and even political
allies in the past, and they share an agenda of strengthening
government finances.
Emanuel, re-elected in April, faces growing deficits in the
city and school budgets.
Rauner and Emanuel both said on Wednesday that the city and
the state must make sacrifices to reach a joint solution, but
neither provided much detail of where compromise may be found.
Illinois has the lowest credit rating of any U.S. state, which
makes it expensive to borrow money.
"For Chicago to get what it wants, Illinois must get what it
needs," Rauner said to a city council chamber packed with union
members.
"It's not easy," he told reporters, who asked him where he
was willing to give, after his 8-minute speech to the city
council.
The governor was not receptive to Emanuel's pet tax reform
proposal aimed at ending Chicago taxpayer funding of both the
Chicago Public Schools' teacher pensions and those of school
districts outside of the city. Rauner said Chicago schools
receive a disproportionate amount of funds relative to other
school districts in the state.
Rauner also told reporters he accepted the city council's
rejection of his turnaround agenda. He said his plan is to
encourage local Illinois governments to decide on the issue
themselves.
"That's my point ... local communities should be empowered
to decide how their economies compete," the governor said.
Rauner's proposed fiscal 2016 Illinois budget would cut
state funding for Chicago by about $135 million as part of a
plan to fill a gap of more than $6 billion.
(Editing by Grant McCool and Matthew Lewis)