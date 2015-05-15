By Karen Pierog
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO May 14 Major banks that are party to
Chicago credit agreements are giving the city time, despite
their right to demand $2.2 billion in immediate payments after
Moody's Investor Service this week downgraded Chicago's rating
to junk.
"At this time, the city has not been informed that the
counterparties intend to accelerate payments and termination
fees, and we are working with our counterparties to address any
issues raised by Moody's decision," a city source said.
JP Morgan Chase & Co is Chicago's largest
counterparty, with $880.58 million in swaps and letters of
credit connected to the city, according to a March 6 city
report. Wells Fargo & Co is the second-largest, with
$690.975 million in swaps and letters of credit, while Bank of
New York Mellon Corp is third, with $336.885 million;
Bank of America Corp next, with $276.835 million, and
Barclays PLC the fifth-largest counterparty, with $220
million.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank AG
declined to comment on any negotiations with the
city. BNY Mellon, US Bank, Northern Trust Corp and Bank
of Montreal were among several banks that did not
respond to requests for comment.
Moody's downgrade on Tuesday of Chicago's ratings gives
banks that provide credit support, or are counterparties on
interest-rate swaps, the right to demand Chicago pay a total of
$2.2 billion in accelerated principal, interest and termination
payments, according to the credit rating agency.
"Banks will approach accelerating on their swaps very
carefully," said one banker who spoke on condition of anonymity.
"They know that if they enforce their rights, the city of
Chicago has many levers." The banker said that making an enemy
of the city could be dangerous to a bank relying on it for
business.
The city hall source said Chicago is still pursuing efforts
to convert about $800 million of variable-rate general
obligation bonds to a fixed-rate mode starting later this month
and eliminate swaps used to hedge interest-rate risk.
Moody's pegged its rating action on the Illinois Supreme
Court's invalidation last week of a state pension reform law.
The court found the law violated a prohibition in the Illinois
constitution against reducing pension benefits.
Chicago faces a $300 million structural budget deficit and a
looming $550 million mandatory hike in pension contributions
beginning next year. A 2014 pension reform-law for two of its
four retirement systems also is being challenged in state court.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Additional reporting by Hilary
Russ; Editing by David Greising and Diane Craft)