By Hilary Russ and Edward Krudy
NEW YORK May 13 A downgrade of Chicago's debt
rating to junk created confusion in the $3.7 trillion U.S.
municipal bond market on Wednesday, with prices sliding in a
volatile session and predictions that they still have further to
fall.
While Moody's Investors Service downgraded the city's $8.1
billion of general obligation debt to junk at Ba1, other big
Wall Street credit rating agencies have a rosier view of the
Windy City.
"Moody's is being much more proactive," said Burt Mulford,
portfolio manager at Eagle Asset Management in St. Petersburg,
Florida. "But there still is some confusion in the marketplace
because of the disparity in the ratings."
Chicago is preparing to issue more debt this month to
transform GO variable-rate bonds into fixed rate debt. The city
will also borrow another $200 million to pay off related swaps.
The credit ratings gap left some would-be buyers and sellers
playing "cat and mouse," testing to see what levels they could
get, said John Donaldson, Director of Fixed Income at Haverford
Trust in Radnor, Pennsylvania.
"The gap here is so big you're never going to get to that
consensus trading level, or at least not easily," he said. "If
you end up somewhere in the middle, you get a little
apprehensive about hitting the bid too soon and too cheap."
While some Chicago bonds were pricing about 50 basis points
higher, at least one potential seller decided not to let go of
7-year bonds at that same cheap level, Donaldson noted. Bond
prices usually move inversely to yields.
The city's bonds could cheapen even more as it grapples with
its pension funding problem and a potential liquidity crisis.
"Without question, it's not hit rock bottom yet," said Eaton
Vance's Tom Metzold. "Financially, they're in a horrible mess.
Until they come to grips with that I don't care how vibrant your
economy is, you have a financial tsunami of underfunded pension
and benefit deficits."
On Wednesday, a sizeable block of insured Chicago Board of
Education bonds maturing in 2035 traded at
4.999 percent, nearly 92 basis points higher than the previous
day, before the downgrade, according to Municipal Market Data, a
unit of Thomson Reuters.
"Traders are looking for a floor," said Casey McGreevy, an
analyst at Markit. "I anticipate about a week before the market
digests the news and volatility decreases."
(Reporting by Edward Krudy and Hilary Russ in New York;
Additional reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama, Meredith Mazzilli and David Gregorio)