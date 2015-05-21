(Adds pricing date for bonds, lists banks providing letters of
credit and swaps, amount of swap termination payments made so
far by city, agreement for borrowing program)
By Karen Pierog
CHICAGO May 21 Banks that entered into credit
and other deals related to variable-rate debt sold by the city
of Chicago have agreed not to immediately demand $2.2 billion in
payments triggered when the city's rating was cut to junk by
Moody's Investors Service, according to city documents.
Under new forbearance agreements with banks, the city has
until June 8 to convert $805.7 million of general obligation,
variable-rate debt into fixed-rate bonds, according to the
amended bond documents posted on Thursday.
Moody's downgrade of Chicago to "junk" on May 12 gave banks
the ability to demand a total of $2.2 billion in accelerated
principal, interest and swap termination payments from Chicago.
The city, the third-largest in the United States by population,
is already struggling with a $300 million structural budget
deficit and a looming $550 million increase for payments to its
police and fire retirement funds.
Senior underwriter Bank of America Merrill Lynch
will price the bonds on May 27, a city official said on
Thursday.
If the conversions are not completed by June 8 or if Moody's
downgrades Chicago's Ba1 rating further, the standstill
agreements with the banks would end, allowing them to demand
immediate payments from the city, the documents said.
The documents listed Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of
New York Mellon, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Barclays
PLC, and Northern Trust as providers of
letters of credit that will be terminated through the debt
conversions.
Goldman Sachs & Co, Bank of Montreal, Deutsche Bank
, and PNC were cited as counterparties to swaps, which
were used to hedge interest-rate risk on the variable-rate debt
and which will end with the conversions. These banks are owed
about $59.7 million in termination payments from Chicago due to
the Moody's downgrade, according to the documents.
Chicago disclosed in bond offering documents it has so far
paid $139.5 million to terminate 12 swaps, with the payments to
be funded from its short-term borrowing program and other city
funds.
The city also said it has forbearance agreements that end on
Sept. 30 with banks participating in the borrowing program. The
banks are BMO Harris, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley
, Barclays, and JP Morgan. Chicago has tapped $588 million
of its $700 million in borrowing authority and is in discussions
with banks to increase the program to $1.1 billion, the
documents said.
The city had planned to begin the bond conversions this
week, but delayed an initial offering to evaluate options for
lowering its borrowing costs.
The city's bonds have been trading at yields about 300 basis
points over the U.S. municipal bond market's benchmark triple-A
scale.
While Chicago had originally tapped Ramirez & Co and Siebert
Brandford Shank & Co to head up the underwriting of two of the
issues, Bank of America Merrill Lynch will now be the senior
manager for the bond conversions, according to the bond
documents posted on MuniOS.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe, Andrew
Hay and Frances Kerry)