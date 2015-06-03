(Adds spread over MMD scale, bond ratings, Moody's downgrade)
CHICAGO, June 3 Chicago's $111.7 mln of sales
tax revenue refunding bonds were initially priced on Wednesday
with a top yield of 4.67 percent for bonds due in 2034 with a 5
percent coupon, according to a pricing scale obtained by
Reuters.
The issue is part of the city's plan to convert certain
variable-rate debt into fixed-rate bonds to end bank letters of
credit and interest-rate swaps.
The spread over Municipal Market Data's benchmark triple-A
scale for the U.S. municipal bond market was much tighter for
the revenue bonds than it was for $674 million of general
obligation bonds Chicago converted to fixed rate last week,
about 170 basis points versus 264 basis points.
The sales tax bonds were rated AAA by Standard & Poor's,
AA-plus by Kroll Bond Rating Agency and BBB-plus by Fitch
Ratings. Moody's Investors Service dropped its rating on
Chicago's GO and sales tax bonds to the junk level of Ba1 last
month, but Moody's was not asked by the city to rate the bond
conversions.
The Moody's downgrade triggered $2.2 billion in accelerated
debt and fee payments by Chicago. However, the city entered
forbearance agreements with banks that provided letters of
credit backing the variable-rate debt or swaps used to hedge
interest-rate risk on it to allow time for the bond conversions,
according to city bond offering documents.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)