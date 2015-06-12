CHICAGO, June 12 Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is asking the city council to approve the sale of $1.1 billion of bonds to continue restructuring outstanding debt and pay other obligations, the mayor's office said on Friday.

The new general obligation bonds would convert short-term, variable-rate commercial paper debt into fixed-rate debt, while completing the refinancing of terminated interest rate swap agreements, according to a presentation to the city council.

Proceeds would be used to cover obligations, including $75 million in retroactive police pay. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Bernadette Baum)