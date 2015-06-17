CHICAGO, June 17 The Chicago City Council on
Wednesday approved with no debate Mayor Rahm Emanuel's proposal
to sell $1.1 billion of bonds to continue restructuring
outstanding debt and pay other obligations.
"This is a step that is necessary to refund existing debt
and begin to take steps to claw out of the financial condition
we are in at the present time," said Alderman Ed Burke, chairman
of the council's finance committee, which approved the bond plan
on Monday.
The city is repairing damage from Moody's Investors
Service's downgrade last month of its credit rating to junk,
even as it braces for a possible further drop in the rating as
pension payment pressures mount.
Chicago will use the authorization to convert short-term
commercial paper into long-term fixed-rate bonds and complete
the refinancing of interest rate swap agreements. The bond deal
will free up $170 million for the city's coffers by pushing
payments on outstanding bonds into future years.
Proceeds will also be used to cover obligations, including
$75 million in retroactive police pay.
The general obligation bonds will be priced through senior
underwriter Morgan Stanley this summer.
Moody's downgrade of Chicago's GO bond rating to Ba1
triggered $2.2 billion in accelerated debt and fee payments by
the city.
Forbearance agreements with banks that provided letters of
credit backing the variable-rate debt or swaps used to hedge
interest-rate risk on it gave the city time to convert $918
million of variable-rate debt into fixed-rate bonds so far.
Those debt conversions attracted many yield-hungry investors,
but still left Chicago with hefty interest costs compared to
higher rated issuers in the U.S. municipal bond market.
The city, the third-largest in the United States by
population, is struggling with a projected $300 million
structural budget deficit and a looming $550 million
contribution increase to its public safety workers' retirement
funds.
A bill passed by the Illinois Legislature last month would
reduce the pension payment, but Governor Bruce Rauner, who has
criticized the legislation, may not sign it into law.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by James Dalgleish)