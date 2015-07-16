CHICAGO, July 16 Underwriters initially priced $347 million of Chicago tax-exempt general obligation bonds on Thursday, with yields topping out at 5.77 percent for bonds due in 2039 with a 5.50 percent coupon, according to a pricing scale obtained by Reuters.

That yield was 260 basis points over Municipal Market Data's benchmark triple-A yield scale.

Chicago is selling the tax-free bonds a day after nearly $743 million of taxable GO bonds were priced as part of the city's plan to restructure its short-term debt.

Moody's Investors Service earlier this year dropped the city's credit rating to junk, triggering $2.2 billion in accelerated payments on variable-rate and short-term debt and for related fees that led the city to undertake the restructuring. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)