CHICAGO Oct 12 Standard & Poor's on Monday
raised the credit ratings on Chicago's sewer revenue bonds ahead
of the sale of nearly $439 million of debt this week.
S&P upgraded the city's senior lien sewer bonds to A-plus
from A and its second-lien bonds to A from A-minus.
"The upgrade reflects our expectation that the wastewater
fund's financial operations, which we currently consider strong,
should be sustainable in the next two years," S&P analyst Scott
Garrigan said in a statement.
The city plans to restructure $332 million of variable-rate
second lien wastewater transmission revenue bonds into
fixed-rate debt and issue $106.8 million of taxable bonds
through underwriter Ramirez & Co this week.
S&P said the restructuring will result in a completely
fixed-rate sewer debt portfolio for Chicago, along with the
elimination of related interest-rate swaps. The credit rating
downgraded the city's sewer bond ratings in May and put the
ratings on a watch list for potential further action.
"Because the city's debt portfolio no longer has any
contingent liquidity risk, we removed the ratings from
CreditWatch with developing implications," S&P said.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Richard Chang)