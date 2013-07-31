CHICAGO, July 31 Chicago's preliminary budget
gap is expected to fall next year but is on track to nearly
triple in 2015 without pension reform, Mayor Rahm Emanuel said
on Wednesday.
The city, which faced budget shortfalls topping $600 million
in fiscal 2011 and 2012, projects a budget gap of $338.7 million
for fiscal 2014, down from $369 million this year. But that gap
is projected to widen to nearly $995 million in fiscal 2015 and
$1.15 billion in fiscal 2016.
Chicago, the third-largest U.S. city, has to comply starting
in 2015 with a state law that requires it to increase pension
payments to bring the pension funding level to 90 percent by
2040.
The city's pension payments are expected to grow from $479.5
million in 2014 to about $1.07 billion in 2015 and $1.11 billion
in 2016, according to a financial analysis released by the
mayor.
Emanuel has been pushing for the Illinois Legislature to
pass a plan to curb the city's pension costs - a move
complicated by a state constitutional provision prohibiting the
impairment of public pension benefits.
"As outlined in this report, the need for action on
comprehensive pension relief is immediate so that Chicago can
continue to make the critical investments needed today while
building the economic foundation for tomorrow," Emanuel said in
a statement.
The Democrat-controlled Illinois Legislature has been unable
to reach an agreement on reforming the state's own pension
system, which has an unfunded liability of $100 billion and is
the worst-funded among U.S. states.
Moody's Investors Service on July 17 dropped Chicago's
general obligation credit rating three notches to A3, citing the
city's "very large and growing pension liabilities and
accelerating budget pressures associated with those
liabilities."
The rating agency also placed a negative outlook on the
lower rating due to the upcoming spike in the city's pension
payments.
While Chicago reported a $19 billion unfunded liability for
its four pension funds at the end of 2012, Moody's said it
pegged the liability at $36 billion, using more conservative
assumptions.
The city projects revenue of $3.02 billion in fiscal 2014,
which begins Jan. 1, versus $3.35 billion in spending. Emanuel
is scheduled to present his budget to the city council in
October.