CHICAGO, July 31 Budget deficits are projected to persist for Chicago as pension and debt costs gobble up more revenue, according to an annual financial analysis released by the city on Friday.

While the report projects that fiscal 2016 expenditures will outstrip revenue by $232.6 million, the lowest gap since 2008, additional pension and debt payments would push the deficit to $425.6 million. Budget gaps would continue through fiscal 2018, when the deficit could range from $132.4 million to $801 million. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Matthew Lewis)