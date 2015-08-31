CHICAGO Aug 31 Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel will
hold a rare public forum on Monday as he tries to build support
for likely tax hikes and harsh cuts in public services to stem
the city's growing financial crisis.
The city's first-ever garbage collection fees, less-frequent
recycling pick-ups, higher property taxes, fees related to
e-cigarettes and other items are all being discussed as partial
remedies to try to plug an estimated shortfall in next year's
budget that could hit $750 million.
Emanuel, along with his budget director and chief financial
officer, will take suggestions from the public at the evening
town hall meeting, followed by two more such forums on Wednesday
and Thursday.
Emanuel has not held a public budget meeting since 2011, his
first year in office. He was re-elected to a second term earlier
this year.
"He's trying to get people to understand the magnitude of
the problem, and to be willing to bear the pain that's
inevitably coming," said Dick Simpson, professor of political
science at the University of Illinois at Chicago and a former
alderman.
"There are going to be very difficult budget decisions this
year. Property taxes will go up as much as 50 percent."
The mayor is speeding up the process for the 2016 budget,
which will take effect on Jan. 1, presenting it to the City
Council on Sept. 22 instead of the customary October date.
Chronic structural budget deficits and a $20 billion
unfunded pension liability have led to a slew of credit rating
downgrades. Moody's Investors Service in May dropped Chicago
into junk-bond category, meaning the city has to offer high
interest rates to sell its debt in the municipal bond market.
Emanuel has pushed for pension payment relief from the state
of Illinois to help the city, and especially its schools, which
have their own separate budget crisis. But those requests have
become entangled in an impasse over the state's own budget.
Past Chicago mayors held regular budget forums around the
city, but Simpson said it was rare for ideas from the public to
actually make it into revenue and spending plans.
The town hall will be live streamed and the public can also
participate through a Twitter hashtag, #ChiBudget2016.
Among the ideas tweeted on Monday morning to the hashtag
were a tax on gun ammunition, auctioning off reserved parking
spaces on city streets and a tax on commuting suburbanites.
