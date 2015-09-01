(Recasts with details from forum, quotes, adds pictures to
By Fiona Ortiz
CHICAGO Aug 31 Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel held
a rare public forum on Monday, seeking support for painful belt
tightening to solve the city's fiscal crisis, at a meeting
dominated by protests over the closing of a high school in an
African-American neighborhood.
Chants and boos greeted Emanuel, who was forced to agree to
meet for the first time with 12 protesters who are in the 15th
day of a hunger strike to pressure the city to reopen shuttered
Dyett High School in South Chicago.
"Hunger strike," "Rahm don't care," and "die for Dyett,"
chanted the crowd. The school board says it has closed Dyett and
50 other schools in minority neighborhoods due to a shrinking
population, but many people in Chicago see school closures as
part of a plan to privatize education.
City officials are weighing the city's first-ever garbage
collection fees, higher property taxes and fees related to
e-cigarettes to try to plug an estimated $750 million shortfall
in next year's budget for the country's third-largest city.
"We're looking to you, the residents, to help us face these
challenges," Chief Financial Officer Carole Brown said after a
brief presentation on planning for the budget that will take
effect on Jan. 1.
Several hundred people attended the forum at Malcolm X
College, and many signed up for a one-minute opportunity to
address the Democratic mayor and his finance team.
Rahm engaged with a number of speakers, who suggested
everything from an end to spending on downtown development
projects to turning off street lights in daylight hours to taxes
on alcohol.
But most of the speakers pressured him over Dyett at the
fractious meeting, which was streamed live over the Internet and
will be followed by two more forums this week.
Emanuel, a former chief of staff to President Barack Obama,
had not held a public budget meeting since 2011, his first year
in office. He was re-elected to a second term earlier this year
on promises to connect more with the city's poor.
Chronic structural budget deficits and a $20 billion
unfunded pension liability have led to a slew of credit rating
downgrades for Chicago, meaning the city has to pay steep rates
to raise funds.
Emanuel has pushed for pension payment relief from the state
of Illinois to help the city, but those requests have become
entangled in an impasse over the state's own budget.
(Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Dan Grebler and Eric
Beech)