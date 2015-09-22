By Karen Pierog
CHICAGO, Sept 22 Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel will
present to a skeptical city council on Tuesday his 2016 budget
proposal with an unprecedented property tax hike as he tries to
dodge a financial crisis linked to unfunded pensions.
Emanuel, who was elected to a second term in February, is
asking the city's 50 aldermen to approve a $543 million increase
in property taxes - between now and 2018 - to cover police and
fire pensions.
The stakes are high for Emanuel, as the third-largest U.S.
city tries to overcome years of chronic deficit spending.
Facing a budget shortfall that could hit $745 million,
Emanuel is also proposing a per-ride surcharge on taxi and
ride-sharing services and a new monthly garbage fee of $9.50 per
household. Garbage pickup is currently free for residences.
While Emanuel's proposals usually pass the city council
easily, the property tax may meet resistance.
"Every time there was a property tax increase of any size
... there has been an aldermanic revolt. The aldermen hate to
have property tax increases raised because their constituents
hold them accountable, and they're likely to punish them at the
next election. It's equivalent at the state level to passing a
state income tax," said Dick Simpson, political science
professor at University of Illinois at Chicago and a former
alderman in the 1970s.
If the city cannot get its finances under control it faces
further downgrades by credit rating agencies that will make it
more and more expensive to raise funds through bond sales.
Moody's Investors Service, which has already cut the city's
credit rating to junk, said on Tuesday it would not comment on
the budget until it is passed by the aldermen.
The budget proposal depends on state lawmakers in
Springfield approving an expanded property tax exemption for
owners of homes valued at $250,000 or less.
Emanuel tried to lay the groundwork for the new fees, taxes
and surcharges at a series of rare town hall meetings open to
the public in late August and early September. But he was
shouted down at the forums by residents angry over everything
from school closures to the lack of economic development in poor
neighborhoods. At the second of the three meetings he left early
when protesters swarmed the stage.
(Additional reporting by Dave McKinney and Karl Plume in
Chicago; Writing by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Matthew Lewis)