CHICAGO Nov 26 Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel's $7
billion fiscal 2014 budget sailed through the city council on
Tuesday relatively unchanged from the spending plan he proposed
in October.
"It's a budget that follows the strategy of cutting where we
need to and investing where we must," Emanuel said following the
45-5 vote that featured two more "no" votes than the 46-3 vote
for his fiscal 2013 budget.
The budget, which includes nearly $3.3 billion for
operational expenses, avoids raising property, sales or gasoline
taxes for the third consecutive year, the mayor said.
He added that the budget for the fiscal year that begins
Jan. 1 also reduces Chicago's nagging structural deficit,
without "smoke and mirrors."
But the plan for balancing the upcoming budget includes some
one-time measures, such as tapping excess revenue from various
accounts and development districts. The city also plans to
restructure about $150 million of outstanding bonds to free up
money, a spokeswoman for the budget department said.
Some aldermen who opposed the mayor's proposed cigarette tax
hike were able to negotiate an alternative: increasing the tax
by 50 cents instead of the mayor's suggested 75 cents while also
raising the fine for parking in front of fire hydrants,
according to the spokeswoman.
There was opposition to the mayor's plan to rely on police
overtime instead of adding substantially to the force to fight
crime, which led at least one alderman to vote "no" on the
budget.
A government finance watchdog group earlier this month
called the budget "a reasonable short-term plan," that cuts the
city's $338.7 million structural deficit by about two thirds.
But the Chicago-based Civic Federation warned that the city
will face a $590 million jump in state-mandated pension payments
in the next budget that will require a huge increase in property
taxes or severe service reductions.
Chicago has been unable to win pension concessions from its
major unions or pension reforms from the Illinois Legislature.
The looming pension funding cliff contributed to the second
three-notch downgrade of Chicago's general obligation debt
rating since Moody's Investors Service dropped the rating to A3
in July. Fitch Ratings on Nov. 8 cut Chicago's rating to A-minus
with a negative outlook from AA-minus.
"The city has been unsuccessful in its attempts to negotiate
a solution with labor unions and lobby the state legislature,
which ultimately controls the benefit formula," Fitch said in a
statement.
A report this month by a Morningstar municipal credit
analyst found Chicago's funded ratio for pensions, at 35.2
percent, was the lowest among the 25 biggest U.S. cities.