CHICAGO Oct 15 Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel
proposed a $8.9 billion election-year budget on Wednesday,
keeping mum about looming pension challenges that could further
damage the third-largest U.S. city's credit ratings and trigger
payments associated with its debt.
The fiscal 2015 spending plan, which includes a $3.53
billion operating budget, allocates $557 million for Chicago's
four pension funds. That payment will top $1 billion in fiscal
2016 under an Illinois law that mandated higher city
contributions to its police and fire retirement systems.
Pension pressures could lead to further credit downgrades,
triggering payments on swaps, letters of credit and bank notes.
Emanuel, who is facing reelection for a second term, briefly
touched on pensions in his budget address to the city council,
touting reforms to the city's municipal and laborers' retirement
systems that take effect Jan. 1.
"Working with our partners in organized labor, we passed
reforms that will shore up the pension plans serving half of our
city's workforce - making sure that both retirees and taxpayers
are respected," he said.
Those reforms, which are expected to be challenged soon by
some unions, require both the city and affected workers to beef
up pension contributions, while tying cost-of-living increases
for pensions to inflation.
Chicago Budget Director Alexandra Holt said both the mayor
and city council were looking to put cost-saving reforms in
place for police and fire pensions as well.
Laurence Msall, president of Chicago-based Civic Federation,
a government finance watchdog group, said the budget is "fairly
conservative" in addressing the city's $297 million deficit.
"We're concerned that there is no longer-term plan being
articulated for what to do about the police and fire pensions.
What's Plan B if the General Assembly doesn't approve pension
reform, or if the courts should happen to find (reforms)
unconstitutional?" he said.
The Illinois Supreme Court will eventually decide whether
any public worker pensions can be reduced, despite state
constitutional protections. Unions and other parties are
challenging Illinois' pension reform law, which also lower
retirees' payments.
In previous addresses, Emanuel warned that Chicago was
facing a fiscal tempest due to pensions. A fiscal analysis
issued by Chicago in August said 2016's pension payment jump
would inflate the budget deficit from $297 million in 2015, to
as much as $1.2 billion in 2016 and $1.5 billion in 2017.
But recent Chicago bond documents indicate that the city is
exploring options to shift all or a portion of the increase to
future years, a move that would increase the systems' unfunded
liabilities.
That, in turn, could trigger downgrades in Chicago's credit
ratings. Moody's Investors Service warned in March, when it cut
the city's rating to Baa1 from A-minus, of another possible
downgrade if there is a "continued unwillingness on the part of
the city to raise tax revenue in amounts sufficient to fund
annual pension contributions in line with actuarial standards."
Moody's also said Chicago's rating could drop if the
Illinois Supreme Court voids the state's pension reform law on
constitutional grounds.
In its bond documents, Chicago said further downgrades could
accelerate payments on swaps, letters of credit and bank notes
associated with a commercial paper program, as well as lessen
investor demand for city bonds.
Emanuel said his proposed budget for the fiscal year that
begins Jan. 1 is balanced, without new property, sales or
gasoline taxes. It would eliminate some tax exemptions, taps
money from other city accounts and counts on money from various
reforms.
Alderman Bob Fioretti, one of Emanuel's challengers in the
February mayoral election, called the budget "election-year
fluff" which does not represent a "serious proposal."
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Richard Chang)