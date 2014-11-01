CHICAGO It could be the perfect place for a Halloween Party - the Chicago house that once belonged to the notorious Prohibition-era gangster Al Capone. And it's for sale.

But despite its possible attraction for history buffs, the house where Capone lived with his family on Chicago's south side has sat on the market for over 800 days.

Christine Moscinski, a suburban Chicago real estate agent, is not the agent for the brick two-flat at 7244 S. Prairie Ave., but was so interested in its historic value that she started a petition on Charge.org to make sure it is preserved.

"My intention was to get an investor or some viable person or entity to take the house over and make a museum or landmark," Moscinski said. "I just wanted to raise awareness."

The six-bedroom home on a double lot is listed for $225,000 on the Coldwell Banker web site, and boasts a two-car garage. It had previously been listed at $300,000, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The listing asks that interested parties show proof of funds before they can see the property - warning off mere curiousity-seekers.

The home's location may deter some buyers. It's located in the third police district, which had 29 murders in the first 10 months of 2013, one of the city's highest totals.

The building's agent, Linda Bowman, and the owner, Barbara Hogsette, did not return phone calls for comment.

Hogsette told the Tribune that a group tried to get landmark status for the house in 1989 but the effort failed after protests from members of Chicago's Italian community, who did not want to glorify a criminal.

But Moscinski said it is important to remember the crime boss because he was a big part of the city's history.

"It's no different than the politicians and what they do," she said.

(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski)