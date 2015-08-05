CHICAGO Aug 5 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Wednesday dropped the rating on bonds issued for an expansion of Chicago's McCormick Place convention center seven notches to BBB-plus from AAA, citing Illinois' ongoing fiscal 2016 budget impasse.

Without a budget and appropriations for the fiscal year that started July 1, the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority, which issued the bonds, was unable to transfer tax revenue earmarked for debt service to the bond trustee last month.

