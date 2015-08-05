(Adds Fitch rating)
CHICAGO Aug 5 Illinois' ongoing budget battle
led Standard & Poor's Ratings Services and Fitch Ratings on
Wednesday to drop the rating on more than $3 billion of bonds
issued for an expansion of Chicago's McCormick Place convention
center.
Without a state budget for the fiscal year that started July
1, the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority, which issued
the bonds, informed bondholders on Monday that no tax revenue
has been appropriated and that a $20.8 million monthly debt
service deposit was not sent to the bond trustee last month.
To address the technical default, the Illinois Senate on
Tuesday passed a bill allowing tax revenue earmarked to pay off
the bonds to be transferred to the authority without a state
appropriation until a fiscal 2016 state budget is enacted. The
House may take up the measure next week.
S&P downgraded the bonds by seven notches to BBB-plus from
AAA. Analyst John Sugden said the rating will remain at BBB-plus
and on a watch list for another possible downgrade despite the
legislation.
S&P said even though the bond trustee has enough funds to
make the Dec. 15 debt service payment, the downgrade reflects
its view that the bonds now constitute debt subject to state
appropriation instead of special tax bonds. As a result, the
rating was dropped to one notch below Illinois' A-minus rating,
which is also on an S&P watch list for a possible downgrade.
"This event does not affect the state's (general obligation)
rating but does underscore the fiscal challenges associated with
the protracted budget stalemate," S&P said in a statement.
Fitch said it downgraded the bonds to BBB-plus, from
AA-minus.
In secondary market trading on Wednesday, the spread for
some of the authority's bonds over Municipal Market Data's
benchmark triple-A yield scale jumped to 136 basis points from
88 basis points on July 28. That involved $5 million of bonds
due in 2028, according to MMD.
The Democrat-controlled legislature has resisted Republican
Governor Bruce Rauner's call for the wholesale adoption of his
turnaround agenda that includes legislative term limits and
business-friendly reforms before he considers additional revenue
for the budget.
There was no sign of a budget breakthrough Wednesday
although the Senate gave final approval to a bill stopping
cost-of-living increases for state lawmakers in the current
fiscal year. The bill now heads to the governor, who has
criticized Democrats who control the legislature for allowing
their paychecks to grow while Illinois struggles financially.
