CHICAGO Aug 20 The former chief executive of a
red-light camera company that used to run Chicago's
controversial traffic cameras pleaded guilty on Tuesday to
federal bribery charges.
Karen Finley, 55, entered her plea before U.S. District
Judge Virginia Kendall who said the former CEO of Australian
camera firm Redflex Traffic Systems will be sentenced in
February - after a trial of a co-conspirator - to a maximum of
five years in federal prison.
According to a federal indictment, Finley, former city
worker John Bills, and Bills' friend Martin O'Malley, who worked
as a contractor for Redflex, conspired for Bills to receive
$570,000 in cash, an Arizona condo and other kickbacks. In
exchange, he made sure that Redflex maintained lucrative
traffic-control camera contracts.
Finley pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit
bribery. O'Malley, who is different from the former Maryland
governor currently running for president, has already pleaded
guilty to the same charge in the case. The charges against Bills
are pending trial.
Chicago's unpopular traffic cameras include 174 installed at
intersections with stop-lights and 144 speed cameras near
schools and parks. The city has pulled in more than $500 million
from fines generated by the cameras since 2003, according to
media reports.
Finley in June pleaded guilty to a similar charge in Ohio
and federal prosecutors have agreed that she will serve prison
sentences in both cases simultaneously. She will also pay
restitution in an amount that has not been determined.
Redflex had contracts with Chicago for 11 years, making as
much as $25 million a year. The company was barred in 2013 from
doing business with the city and a division of Xerox now runs
Chicago's red-light cameras.
Finley left Redflex in 2013 amid a U.S. Justice Department
investigation of the company's operations in Chicago, Ohio and
elsewhere. Redflex said in a statement in June that the company
has not been charged and has taken steps to improve compliance.
The $100 tickets from the red-light cameras are a common and
dreaded piece of mail in Chicago. They come with a photograph of
the vehicle crossing an intersection against a red light. The
city's yellow lights are often just three seconds long.
Nearly three in four Chicago voters polled in January ahead
of a mayoral election wants to eliminate or reduce the camera
program, which has been criticized as a revenue instrument that
does little to increase traffic safety.
(Reporting by Fiona Ortiz)