(Adds union representative and mayor's comment; recasts
throughout)
CHICAGO, Sept 30 A Chicago Transit Authority
train collided with a standing train at a station in a western
suburb of Chicago during Monday morning's rush hour, leaving at
least 33 people injured, according to an official with the CTA.
The collision happened at about 7:45 a.m. local time (1245
GMT) at the ground-level Harlem Station in Forest Park west of
Chicago, CTA spokeswoman Catherine Hosinski said.
Thirty-three people were transported to nine area hospitals
with what appeared to be non-serious injuries, including the
operator of the standing train, Hosinski said.
The National Transportation Safety Board said it was sending
investigators to Chicago to investigate the collision. The CTA
also is investigating to see whether there was an operator or
anyone else on the colliding train, which had no customers.
Forest Park Mayor Anthony Calderone gave a slightly higher
number of those injured saying forty-eight people had been
transferred to 10 area hospitals, adding that none of their
injuries was life threatening.
"Most of the people were complaining of either neck pain or
back pain," Calderone told the CLTV news station.
Service had resumed across the affected line by midday, but
trains are not stopping at the station where the collision
occurred, according to the CTA.
Robert Kelly, president of the union which represents train
operators, told reporters the moving train was apparently empty
and safety mechanisms should have stopped it automatically
before it entered the station.
"Right now it is starting to look like a mechanical
malfunction," Kelly said.
Calderone said Forest Park police were treating the station
as a crime scene as a precaution to preserve evidence, though
they were not saying any crime had occurred.
(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by David Bailey, Jim
Marshall and Diane Craft)